A general view shows the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN Christmas markets in Berlin will remain closed on Tuesday out of respect for the victims killed when a truck ploughed into a crowd at a market by the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Other Christmas markets and large events will continue to take place across Germany and appropriate measures to increase security should be decided on site, the ministry said following a call of state interior ministers.

"No matter what we continue to learn about the exact background and motives of the perpetrators, we can and we must not let them take away our freedom," Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in a statement.

Dresden tourist information service said authorities had erected concrete blocks around the Striezelmarkt, one of Germany's oldest Christmas Markets, to increase security.

