Police stand in front of the truck which ploughed last night into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

An image grab from a car dash camera shows people (R) running away after a truck plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany on December 19, 2016. Private Dash Camera/via Reuters

An image grab from a car dash camera shows a truck (L) driving into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany on December 19, 2016. Private Dash Camera/via Reuters

BERLIN A video clip from a car-mounted dashcam appears to show the moment a truck drove into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday in an attack that killed 12 people.

The video, obtained exclusively by Reuters, was taken by a taxi driver who was waiting for customers just outside the Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church.

In the video, the truck is seen speeding from left to right into Breitscheidplatz, where the Christmas market is at the foot of the church. People come running out from the direction of the market shortly after the truck speeds into the square.

Fingerprints from a 24-year-old Tunisian, Anis Amri, have been found inside the truck, and investigators assume the migrant was at the wheel, officials said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet)