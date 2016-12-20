Police stand in front of the truck which ploughed last night into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN One of those found dead after a truck ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin had been shot, German magazine Focus Online reported on Tuesday, citing the interior minister for the state of Brandenburg.

The victim was most likely the Polish driver of the truck, Brandenburg Interior Minister Karl-Heinz Schroeter said in Potsdam, referring to information from a telephone conference of state interior ministers, the magazine said. He said the Polish driver was a victim, not a perpetrator, the magazine said.

Police said earlier that the man found dead in the truck was a Polish citizen but added he was not in control of the vehicle.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Martin)