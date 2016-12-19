Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
PARIS France will increase security at Christmas markets across the country after a truck ploughed into people at a seasonal market in Berlin on Monday, killing at least nine people, the Interior Ministry said.
"Franco-German cooperation will continue with no respite so that democracies win the war against those who want to strike at our values and freedoms," the ministry said in a statement.
"All security forces will keep to a maximum level of vigilance. Security at Christmas markets will be reinforced with immediate effect."
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.