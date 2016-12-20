People gather to lay down flowers outside the Gedaechniskirche near the area where a truck which ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Policemen investigate the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Security guards an entrance of a closed Christmas near the TV tower in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, one day after a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Flowers and posters are placed at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last night in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Security walk inside a closed Christmas market near the Alexanderplatz TV tower in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, one day after a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN The Berlin police chief said on Tuesday it was not clear if the Pakistani man arrested after a deadly trunk rampage at a Christmas market was the driver of the vehicle.

"As far as I know it is in fact uncertain whether that really was the driver," said Berlin Police President Klaus Kandt.

Berlin police said on Twitter that they were being vigilant as the suspect had denied involvement in the incident, which police have said was a deliberate attack.

"The temporary arrested suspect denies the offense," Berlin police tweeted in English. "Therefore we are particularly alert. Please be also alert," they urged the public.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Writing by Joseph Nasr)