BERLIN Dec 23 The Tunisian suspected of killing
12 people at a Berlin Christmas market was filmed by police in
the city shortly after the attack and investigators believe he
is still hiding in the German capital, media reported on Friday.
The 24-year-old suspect, Anis Amri, was caught on camera by
police officers on a regular stake-out at a mosque in the Moabit
district early on Tuesday only a few hours after the attack, rbb
public broadcaster reported.
Amri was not a suspect at that time, and on Thursday
morning, when police raided the mosque, they could not find him,
rbb said.
Investigators believe Amri is still lying low in Berlin
because he is probably wounded and would not want to attract
attention, Der Tagesspiegel, reported citing security sources.
A spokesman for the Federal Public Prosecutor office was not
immediately available to comment on the reports. A Berlin police
spokesman delined to comment.
In the early hours of Friday morning, special forces
arrested two men suspected of planning an attack on a shopping
mall in the city of OberhausenIn in the western state of North
Rhine-Westphalia, police said in a statement.
The men - two brothers from Kosovo, aged 28 and 31 - were
arrested in the city of Duisburg on information from security
sources, they said.
A police spokesman said there was no connection between the
Duisburg arrests and the Amri case, which has been claimed by
Islamic State.
Amri had been identified by security agencies as a potential
threat and had had his application for asylum rejected, but
authorities had not managed to deport him because of missing
identity documents.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin and Anneli Palmen in
Duesseldorf; Editing by Louise Ireland)