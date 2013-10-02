BERLIN Oct 2 Germany should gradually expand its toll on trucks to all national highways to raise another 2.3 billion euros per year to spend on its ailing traffic infrastructure, transport ministers from Germany's federal states agreed on Wednesday.

Germany already earns more than 4 billion euros a year through the truck toll, which is currently levied on heavy trucks travelling on motorways and some four-lane national highways. The ministers now want to expand the toll to all 40,000-km of national highways.

At a meeting in Berlin, the ministers also called for an extra 2.7 billion euros of taxpayers' money to be spent on modernising infrastructure annually and said these two measures, along with a suggestion to put a toll on smaller trucks, would go a long way towards covering an additional 7.2 billion euros needed to maintain road, rail and waterways every year.

The agreement is considered a blueprint for a federal plan no matter what the shape of the coalition government, because all major parties took part.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Conservatives won the most votes in an election on Sept. 22 but were short of enough for an absolute majority and are now looking for a coalition partner with whom they can govern.

Truck tolls are gathered via Toll Collect, the world's first satellite-based truck toll system, is 45 percent-owned by German carmaker Daimler AG, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom AG and 10 percent by Vinci unit Cofiroute. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Michelle Martin; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)