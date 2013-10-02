BERLIN Oct 2 Germany should gradually expand
its toll on trucks to all national highways to raise another 2.3
billion euros per year to spend on its ailing traffic
infrastructure, transport ministers from Germany's federal
states agreed on Wednesday.
Germany already earns more than 4 billion euros a year
through the truck toll, which is currently levied on heavy
trucks travelling on motorways and some four-lane national
highways. The ministers now want to expand the toll to all
40,000-km of national highways.
At a meeting in Berlin, the ministers also called for an
extra 2.7 billion euros of taxpayers' money to be spent on
modernising infrastructure annually and said these two measures,
along with a suggestion to put a toll on smaller trucks, would
go a long way towards covering an additional 7.2 billion euros
needed to maintain road, rail and waterways every year.
The agreement is considered a blueprint for a federal plan
no matter what the shape of the coalition government, because
all major parties took part.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Conservatives won the most votes
in an election on Sept. 22 but were short of enough for an
absolute majority and are now looking for a coalition partner
with whom they can govern.
Truck tolls are gathered via Toll Collect, the world's first
satellite-based truck toll system, is 45 percent-owned by German
carmaker Daimler AG, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom
AG and 10 percent by Vinci unit Cofiroute.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Michelle Martin; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)