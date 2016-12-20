India finalises tax rates for goods and services
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
BERLIN German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Tuesday the perpetrator of the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market was probably still on the run and that a suspect arrested in connection with the crime was released due to lack of evidence.
"That's why it is true that one cannot rule out that the perpetrator is still at large," De Maiziere told ZDF television.
He added police had not just followed a single lead but multiple leads from the start, saying it remained beyond doubt that the truck incident was an attack, but that the motives remain unclear.
NEW DELHI An metal footbridge over the Zuari river in Goa collapsed late on Thursday evening, killing several people who had gathered on the bridge after an alleged suicide attempt, local police said.