Flowers and candles are placed at the former Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, January 3, 2017, following an attack by a truck in December which ploughed through a crowd at the market. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Italian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Anis Amri (L), the Tunisian suspect of the Berlin Christmas market attack, is seen in this photo taken from security cameras at the Milan Central Train Station in downtown Milan, Italy December 23, 2016, hours before he was shot dead after pulling a gun on police during a routine check. Photo released by Italian Police.Polizia di Stato Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

ROME A gun fired at Milan police by the man suspected of attacking a Christmas market in Berlin last month was the same one used to kill the driver of the truck that ploughed into revellers in the German capital, Italian police said on Wednesday.

Anis Amri, a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia, was shot dead in a gunfight with police in the Milan suburb of Sesto San Giovanni on Dec. 23, days after he allegedly killed 12 people in Berlin.

Amri is also suspected of shooting dead a truck driver in Germany and hijacking his vehicle, which he then drove into the Christmas market crowd. Police had been carrying out tests to ascertain if the same gun was used in both the Berlin and Milan shootings.

"The comparison carried out between the exploded cartridge from the terrorist's weapon in Sesto and the one found by the German police has given unequivocal proof that they were fired from the same gun," police said in a statement.

