ROME A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was shot dead in the early hours of Friday after he pulled a gun on police who had asked for his I.D. papers, a police source said.

The source said the 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri was stopped by a regular patrol near the railway station of Sesto San Giovanni at around 3.30 a.m. (0230 GMT). He shot and wounded a police officer before he himself was killed.

A justice source said Italian police had information he might be in the area. He was identified by his fingerprints.

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli and Emilio Parodi, writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)