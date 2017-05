Police stand in front of the truck which ploughed last night into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN Police in Berlin will significantly increase security measures in the coming days, with steps such as erecting barriers, after the attack on a Christmas market on Monday evening which killed 12 people, the president of the city's police said.

Berlin city's interior senator also said that plans for New Year's Eve will go ahead but security steps will be reviewed.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Writing by Madeline Chambers)