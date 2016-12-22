People leave the re-opened Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German investigators believe there is a "high probability" that the Tunisian suspect they are hunting in connection with Monday's attack on a Berlin Christmas market is the perpetrator, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Thursday.

"We can report today that we have new information that the suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator," de Maiziere told reporters.

"In the cab, in the driving cabin, fingerprints were found and there is additional evidence that support this," he added.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, appearing alongside de Maiziere at the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation, said she hoped the perpetrator would be arrested soon.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr)