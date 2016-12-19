BERLIN The nationality of the suspected truck driver who ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin is still unclear, a police spokesman said.

The suspect, who fled the crash scene and was later arrested, was being interrogated by officers, police spokesman Thomas Neuendorf told reporters.

He added that the crashed truck had a Polish license plate and that German officials were in contact with Polish authorities.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)