MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent condolences to Germany after a truck ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48, calling the attack "shocking".

"This crime against peaceful civilians is shocking in its savage cynicism," Putin wrote to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joachim Gauck, according to a statement on the Kremlin's website.

