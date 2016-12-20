PRAGUE Europe's "cup of patience" over migration is beginning to spill over, the Slovak Prime Minister said on Tuesday, following an attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 and wounded dozens.

A truck crashed into people gathered there on Monday evening in what investigators suspect was a terrorist incident. Police have not confirmed the identity of the suspected driver, but a German security source told Reuters he was a 23-year old migrant from Pakistan.

"The facts are simple: a migrant who arrived in Germany and got refugee status ... is now interrogated as a suspect responsible for this heinous, repugnant crime," Robert Fico told a televised news conference.

"I think that the cup of patience is beginning to spill over and Europe's public will rightfully expect rather stronger (anti-migration) measures."

Slovakia has been one of the toughest critics of the European Union's response to unprecedented inflows of migrants, opposing quotas for asylum seekers and calling for tougher border controls. It has refused to take in refugees and migrants from Italy and Greece, citing security concerns.

