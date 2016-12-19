U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday condemned an attack at a Christmas market in Berlin that killed nine people and injured dozens more, linking the attack to "Islamist terrorists" before German police officials had said who was responsible.

Trump, in a statement, said "ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad," using an acronym for Islamic State.

On Twitter, he said the attack, along with others in Turkey and Switzerland, showed "it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking!"

