BERLIN May 11 Germany will expand a toll on
trucks weighing more than 7.5 tonnes to all highways in addition
to motorways, where the charge already applies, Chancellor
Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed on Wednesday.
The expanded toll routes, to be enforced from 2018, will
include an additional 40,000 km (25,000 miles) of road and are
expected to raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.28 billion). Those
revenues will be earmarked for road maintenance and expansion.
The expansion of the truck toll was set out in the coalition
agreement between the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) and Merkel's
conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).
The Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party of
the CDU, had previously pushed for a motorway toll for cars, but
the proposal was shelved because the European Commission argued
it might violate EU rules by unfairly targeting foreigners.
Germany is the European Union's biggest economy and most
populous member state.
($1 = 0.8778 euros)
