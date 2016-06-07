BERLIN, June 7 A senior Turkish diplomat was
invited to the German foreign ministry to discuss Ankara's
reaction to parliament's resolution that declared the 1915
massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a genocide, a German
foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.
"In the discussion the traditionally close and trusting
relations between Germany and Turkey were emphasised and it was
made clear that the latest comments on German lawmakers are not
in line with that and were met with incomprehension," the
official said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said the blood of
German lawmakers of Turkish origin who voted for the resolution
should be tested.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)