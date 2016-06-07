BERLIN, June 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said accusations levied by Turkey against German lawmakers of
Turkish origin after its parliament passed a resolution
declaring he 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a
genocide were incomprehensible.
"The lawmakers in Germany's lower house of parliament are
freely elected without exception and the accusations and
statements which have been made by the Turkish side are
incomprehensible," Merkel told a joint news conference with
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Berlin.
On Sunday, Erdogan lashed out at the German parliament for
passing the resolution and suggested that Germany was being
hypocritical given its own history.
Erdogan has also been widely reported in German media as
saying that German lawmakers of Turkish origin who voted for the
resolution have "tainted" blood and that their blood must be
tested in a lab.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Madeline Chambers)