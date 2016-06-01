* German parliament seen recognising Armenian "genocide"
* Turkey warns vote will damage German-Turkish relations
* Armenia to Germany: Don't bow to Turkish pressure
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, June 1 Chancellor Angela Merkel has
public commitments that mean she will miss a disputed vote in
Germany's parliament on Thursday on a resolution that labels the
killings of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman forces as
genocide, a spokeswoman said.
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier on
Wednesday the resolution, which German lawmakers are expected to
approve, was "ridiculous" and would damage relations between the
two countries.
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan urged German lawmakers not
to be cowed by Turkey's warnings and to go ahead with the
motion. "I am sure: the politicians in the Bundestag see it the
same way and will not allow themselves to be intimidated,"
Sargsyan told German mass-selling daily Bild in an interview.
The symbolic resolution labels a mass killing of Armenians
by Ottoman Turkish forces in 1915, during World War One, as
"genocide". It follows similar steps pursued in other
parliaments, including France and Canada.
The opposition Greens thrust the resolution onto the agenda
at a time when Merkel, a driving force behind an EU-Turkey deal
to cut the number of illegal migrants entering Europe from
Turkish territory, cannot afford friction with Turkish President
Tayyip Erdogan.
"At the moment, this vote is due in the morning or at
lunchtime and as things stand the chancellor will not take part
in the vote in the German Bundestag because she has public
appointments," spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz said on Wednesday.
By skipping the vote, Merkel risks criticism at home over
her stance towards Turkey. Critics accuse her of going soft on
Ankara over human rights because of her desire to stem the flow
of migrants.
COMEDIAN'S CRUDE POEM INFURIATED ERDOGAN
In April, she drew fire for allowing German prosecutors to
look into charges against a comedian who mocked Erdogan in a
crude poem. The comedian, Jan Boehmermann, has accused Merkel of
serving him "up for tea to a highly strung despot".
Wirtz said Merkel had told her she voted with her
conservatives' parliamentary party in an internal straw poll on
the Armenian issue on Tuesday at which only one lawmaker voted
against and five abstained.
Merkel is due to give a speech on digital issues in Berlin
late on Thursday morning, before having a meeting with NATO
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Turkey accepts that many Christian Armenians were massacred
in clashes with Ottoman forces but denies that hundreds of
thousands were killed, that there was any organised campaign to
wipe out the Armenians or that there were any such orders from
Ottoman authorities.
Sargysan, the Armenian president, urged the Bundestag not to
buckle to Turkish warnings. "If one makes compromises for
short-term political interests, then one ends up doing so again
and again. And that is bad for Germany, that is bad for Europe
and the world," he was quoted by Bild as saying.
Erdogan said at a televised news conference on Tuesday that
the German parliamentary resolution would damage bilateral ties.
The migrants deal between the EU and Turkey has
significantly reduced undocumented migration into Europe, easing
political pressure on Merkel at home. But it has been under a
cloud since its strongest proponent in the Turkish government,
Ahmet Davutoglu, was pushed out as prime minister last month.
Since then, Erdogan has questioned aspects of the agreement
and some of his allies have even threatened to unleash a new
wave of refugees on Europe.
"I have the feeling that this deal is anyway built on sand
and, with a partner like Turkey, will be difficult to implement
over time," Sargsyan said.
The resolution, which is formally supported by Merkel's
conservative bloc, the centre-left Social Democrats and the
Greens, uses the word "genocide" in the headline and text.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)