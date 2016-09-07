BERLIN, Sept 7 The German government said on
Wednesday that press freedom is non-negotiable after German
international broadcaster Deutsche Welle complained that Turkey
had confiscated the recording of an interview with a minister at
his office in Ankara.
A foreign ministry spokesman said the German ambassador to
Turkey had held "good and constructive" talks with a senior
official in the Youth and Sports Minister's office and they
agreed the incident should not increase tensions.
"(The ambassador) made clear that for us, for him, for the
German government and German media, press freedom is very
important," the foreign ministry spokesman said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert
added that press freedom was non-negotiable for Germany.
