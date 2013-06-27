BERLIN, June 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday she welcomed an agreement to reopen talks with
Turkey about joining the European Union but warned in the light
of the crackdown on Turkish anti-government protests that
democratic values were non-negotiable.
Merkel told the German parliament that the agreement this
week to make progress in Turkey's application for membership
conditional on respect for human rights and political reform
meant the EU was "not acting as if nothing had happened".
"This outcome makes it clear that Turkey is an important
partner but that our European values of the freedom to protest,
freedom of opinion, the rule of law and religious freedom, are
always valid and are not negotiable," said Merkel.