BERLIN, April 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will make a statement at 1100 GMT on Friday on Turkey's request
to seek prosecution of a German comedian who read out a sexually
crude poem about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on German
television, a spokesman said.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to give
further details during a news conference on Friday.
The broadcast of the poem unleashed a diplomatic spat
between Ankara and Berlin and Turkey's request for comic Jan
Boehmermann to be prosecuted has created a headache for German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has just pushed through a European
Union agreement with Ankara to help curb the influx of migrants.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley)