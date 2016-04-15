BERLIN, April 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will travel to Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday 23 April along
with representatives of the European Union, her spokesman said
on Friday.
Steffen Seibert said at a government news conference that
European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission
First Vice-President Frans Timmermans would also be going.
The visit comes amid a diplomatic row between Germany and
Turkey. Ankara has requested that German comedian Jan
Boehmermann be prosecuted over a sexually crude poem he recited
on German television about Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley)