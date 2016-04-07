* Iconoclastic comedian courts controversy with obscene poem
* German law forbids "offending foreign states"
* Germany needs Turkish cooperation on migrant crisis
* Earlier anti-Erdogan satire prompted Turkish protest
BERLIN, April 7 German prosecutors are
investigating a comedian who recited an obscene poem about
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a satirical show on national
television.
Gerd Deutschler, senior public prosecutor in the western
city of Mainz, said at least 20 "private individuals" in Germany
had filed a complaint against Jan Boehmermann, the iconoclastic
host of the late-night "Neo Magazin Royale" on the public ZDF
channel, and also against the broadcaster.
ZDF had already removed video of the poem from its website,
saying it did not meet the standards expected of its satire
shows.
Deutschler said Boehmermann was being investigated
principally on suspicion of the crime of "offending foreign
states' organs and representatives". He said the nationality of
the complainants was not known.
Boehmermann, who has made a name for himself by pushing the
boundaries of satire in a once-staid media landscape, made clear
on the show that he was courting controversy.
Before reading his poem, Boehmermann referred to a satirical
song broadcast on NDR television that had mocked Erdogan for his
authoritarian treatment of journalists. That led Turkey to call
in Germany's envoy to provide an explanation, although Germany
rejected Turkish protests.
Speaking as if he were addressing Erdogan, Boehmermann
explained that the NDR broadcast had fallen under the right to
artistic freedom, press freedom and freedom of opinion.
He then offered to illustrate impermissible "abusive
criticism", saying "You're not allowed to do this", and read the
poem. Besides its crude sexual references, the piece accused
Erdogan of repressing minorities and mistreating Kurds and
Christians. It was shown with Turkish subtitles.
ZDF said it would provide the prosecutor with a copy of the
video, as requested, but could not comment further on a live
investigation.
The incident is awkward for German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
who has spearheaded EU efforts to secure Turkey's help in
dealing with Europe's migrant crisis. In a telephone
conversation with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, she
said the poem had been "deliberately offensive".
The crime in question carries a maximum punishment of three
years' imprisonment, but Deutschler said it was not yet clear if
that would apply in this case.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)