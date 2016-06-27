BERLIN, June 27 Defence Minister Ursula von der
Leyen hopes to soon visit German troops at the Incirlik air base
in southern Turkey despite opposition from Ankara, a spokesman
said on Monday.
"There is still no date. The minister plans to visit the
troops soon," a Defence Ministry spokesman said during a regular
government news conference, adding that efforts were being made
to ensure the visit takes place.
Turkey last week said it was appropriate for German military
officials to visit the base but not for politicians, prompting a
row with its NATO partner.
On Monday Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the
German defence minister would be allowed to visit the Incirlik
air base.
