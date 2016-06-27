BERLIN, June 27 Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen hopes to soon visit German troops at the Incirlik air base in southern Turkey despite opposition from Ankara, a spokesman said on Monday.

"There is still no date. The minister plans to visit the troops soon," a Defence Ministry spokesman said during a regular government news conference, adding that efforts were being made to ensure the visit takes place.

Turkey last week said it was appropriate for German military officials to visit the base but not for politicians, prompting a row with its NATO partner.

On Monday Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the German defence minister would be allowed to visit the Incirlik air base. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)