People reflect on a floor with an airplane symbol at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Pool/Files

ISTANBUL Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday confirmed Ankara would allow German lawmakers to visit Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, saying Berlin had fulfilled conditions required for the visit.

Turkey had banned the lawmakers from visiting the base in response to a parliamentary resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces a "genocide". Ankara had wanted the lawmakers to distance themselves from the resolution before the visit.

Cavusoglu, who was holding a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart in Ankara, also said that Turkey could not accept a transitional period in Syria that would include Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)