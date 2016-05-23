ISTANBUL May 23 Chancellor Angela Merkel said
on Monday that she had voiced concern in talks with Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan over the Turkish parliament's recent
decision to strip some lawmakers of immunity.
"I've made this clear in the conversation today that I also
think we need an independent judicial system, we need
independent media and we need a strong parliament," Merkel said
after having held talks with Erdogan in Istanbul.
"And of course, the decision to withdraw immunity from every
fourth lawmaker in the Turkish parliament is something that
causes deep concern. I've made this clear to the Turkish
president," Merkel said.
Critics have said the withdrawing of immunity is a step that
is likely meant to sideline pro-Kurdish politicians.
Merkel also said that Turkey needed to fulfill all of the
conditions set by Brussels before its citizens can get visa
freedom in the European Union.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Michelle Martin)