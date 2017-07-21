FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM says dismisses Berlin criticism, says Turkey as safe as Germany
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 11:52 AM / a day ago

Turkish PM says dismisses Berlin criticism, says Turkey as safe as Germany

1 Min Read

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras after their meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, June 19, 2017.Costas Baltas/Files

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yilidirm on Friday dismissed comments by German authorities that he said were aimed at sowing doubt among investors, adding that Turkey was just as Germany.

Yildirim's comments to reporters after Friday prayers, came after Berlin warned its citizens that traveling and working in Turkey carried security risks.

Yildirim also said Turkey wanted Germany to take measures against militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the network of the U.S.-based cleric it blames for last July's failed coup.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

