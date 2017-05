BERLIN The district court in Cologne said on Tuesday it had rejected a request made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for a preliminary injunction against the CEO of German publisher Axel Springer.

The injunction would have stopped Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner repeating a derogatory term about the Turkish leader, but the court rejected it on the basis of "the defendant's right to free expression of opinion", it said in a statement.

