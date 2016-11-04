(Corrects first paragraph to show more than 40 injured not killed)

BERLIN Nov 4 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday condemned a car bomb attack in southeastern Turkey that injured more than 40 people, but said Turkey's fight against terrorism could not be used to justify silencing political opponents.

"The fight against terrorism cannot be used as a justification for silencing the political opposition or even putting them behind bars," Steinmeier told reporters after a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Steinmeier, noting that he had always advocated for Turkey in its desire to join the European Union, said the Turkish government needed to be clear about what direction it was moving in and what that would mean for its relationship with the EU.

Johnson told reporters that Turkey was an important partner in the joint fight against Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, but Britain and Germany also had serious concerns about Ankara's handling of the media, and were now expressing them. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Andrea Shalal; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)