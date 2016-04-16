BERLIN, April 16 German public broadcaster ZDF
will help comedian Jan Boehmermann fight any case brought by
prosecutors for mocking Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan after
Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to allow them to pursue the case
on Friday.
Erdogan had demanded that Germany press charges against
Boehmermann after he recited a poem about the Turkish leader in
a show on ZDF on March 31, suggesting he hits girls, watches
child pornography and engages in bestiality.
A section of the German criminal code prohibits insults
against foreign leaders but leaves it to the government to
decide whether to authorise prosecutors to pursue such cases.
"We will accompany him through to the highest courts," ZDF
director general Thomas Bellut told Der Spiegel magazine.
Bellut said the case pushed boundaries, and he had therefore
decided to pull the poem from the ZDF website due to his own
"personal moral values", but the ZDF editor who approved the
broadcast should not fear any disciplinary consequences.
"It wasn't easy for me, but I still think it was the least
bad decision that I could take," Bellut said.
On Friday, Merkel said the decision to allow prosecutors to
investigate was not a verdict on the merits of the case itself,
but she came under fire from the Social Democrats (SPD), her
centre-left coalition partner, which had wanted the Turkish
request to be rejected.
Merkel was in an awkward position. She has been the driving
force behind a European Union deal with Turkey to stem the flow
of refugees into Europe and critics have already accused her of
ignoring violations of human rights and media freedoms in Turkey
to secure its cooperation.
The cult comedian, who said before reciting the poem that he
was intentionally going beyond what German law allowed, is
reportedly under police protection and has cancelled his last
show on ZDF.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Louise Ireland)