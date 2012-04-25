BERLIN, April 25 Germany is deeply concerned
about reports that Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia
Tymoshenko was beaten by guards during her forced move to
hospital last Friday, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said
on Wednesday.
"If these reports [of physical force] are true then this
behaviour by the Ukrainian penitential authorities is
unacceptable and completely disproportionate," he told a news
conference in Berlin.
Tymoshenko's lawyer said the former premier had begun a
hunger strike.
"Given her poor health you can imagine that a hunger strike
would have a major impact. This is why it is more important than
ever to allow her to have appropriate medical treatment," said
Seibert. "Germany's offer to treat her here stands."