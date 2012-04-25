An opposition deputy from the party of jailed former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko uses a mobile phone near seats covered with a poster of Tymoshenko's portrait during a session of the Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

BERLIN Germany is deeply concerned about reports that Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko was beaten by guards during her forced move to hospital last Friday, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

"If these reports <of physical force> are true then this behaviour by the Ukrainian penitential authorities is unacceptable and completely disproportionate," he told a news conference in Berlin.

Tymoshenko's lawyer said the former premier had begun a hunger strike.

"Given her poor health you can imagine that a hunger strike would have a major impact. This is why it is more important than ever to allow her to have appropriate medical treatment," said Seibert. "Germany's offer to treat her here stands."

