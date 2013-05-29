(Changes month in 2nd paragraph to May)

BERLIN May 29 German joblessness jumped more than expected in May on a seasonally adjusted basis but the unemployment rate remained close to its lowest level since Germany reunited more than two decades ago, Labour Office data showed on Wednesday.

The number of people out of work increased by some 21,000 to 2.963 million in May, the data showed, well above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 28 economists for a rise of 5,000 and overshooting even the highest estimate for an extra 10,000 people out of work.

However, the jobless rate stayed close to a reunification low of 6.9 percent, in line with the consensus in a Reuters poll of 33 economists.

"Overall the German labour market is still in a good condition and is putting in a solid performance in a tough economic environment," Labour Office chief Frank-Juergen Weise said in a statement.

The politically important unadjusted jobless rate fell back below the 3 million mark for the first time since December.