BERLIN Feb 27 German unemployment fell more than expected in February, hitting its lowest level since September 2012 on a seasonally adjusted basis, Labour Office data showed on Thursday.

The number of people out of work decreased by 14,000 to 2.914 million, the data showed. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a drop of 10,000.

The jobless rate held steady at 6.8 percent, in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.