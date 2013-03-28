BERLIN, March 28 German unemployment unexpectedly climbed in March in seasonally adjusted terms but the jobless rate remained close to a post-reunification low, data showed on Thursday.

Labour Office data showed the number of people out of a job increased by 13,000 to 2.935 million in March. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 29 economists had been for unemployment to fall by 4,000.

The unemployment rate held steady at 6.9 percent, where it has stood since October 2012.

The unadjusted jobless total, which is closely watched in Germany, remained above the 3 million mark for a third consecutive month.

"The economic conditions of the last few months are having little impact on the German labour market, which remains solid," Labour Office chief Frank-Juergen Weise said in a statement.