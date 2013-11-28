BERLIN Nov 28 German unemployment rose to its highest level since April 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis in November, but the jobless rate stayed close to its lowest since Germany reunified more than two decades ago, Labour Office data showed on Thursday.

The number of people out of work increased by 10,000 to 2.985 million, the data showed. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a rise of 1,000.

The jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent, in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.