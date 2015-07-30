* Seasonally adjusted unemployment rises 9,000 m/m
* Unemployment rate steady at record low of 6.4 pct
BERLIN, July 30 German unemployment unexpectedly
rose in July and posted its biggest increase since May last
year, but the labour market blip is unlikely to derail the
domestic demand that is driving growth in Europe's largest
economy.
The Federal Labour Office reported on Thursday that the
seasonally adjusted unemployment total rose by 9,000 to 2.799
million. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a fall of
5,000.
The jobless rate remained at 6.4 percent for the fourth
straight month. That is the lowest since German reunification in
1990.
"Despite the small increase in non-seasonally adjusted
terms, this labour market report is impressive," said ING
economist Carsten Brzeski.
"The German labour market has become solid as a rock and
looks almost fully immune against any short-term volatility."
German households remain upbeat. Morale among German
consumers steadied going into August, with higher income
expectations offset by concerns that a deal to keep Greece in
the euro zone will weigh on Germany's economy.
In another positive sign from the German economy, business
confidence improved in July as the agreement between Greece and
its creditors for talks on a third bailout lifted the mood at
firms in Europe's largest economy.
Reflecting the upbeat corporate mood, German
trains-to-turbines group Siemens beat expectations
for its third-quarter results and stuck to its full-year outlook
on Thursday despite weakness in China.
German economic growth weakened to 0.3 percent at the start
of this year and the finance ministry said last week that the
economy would probably expand by around the same amount between
April and June, with domestic demand propelling growth while
foreign trade picks up.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley and
Madeline Chambers)