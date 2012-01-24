STUTTGART, Germany Jan 24 German trade union IG Metall wants a 7 percent pay hike for its members in the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the union said on Tuesday, outlining a demand they will echo in broader wage talks this year.

Overall, the powerful union will represent some 3.3 million people in the metalworking and electrical trades in this year's negotiations with employers, which start in the Spring.

Automakers Daimler and Porsche as well as many parts suppliers such as Bosch are based in the Stuttgart region.

Across all trades, German workers had sought a 5 to 7 percent pay raise last year, but by July had secured only an average 2 percent. In the third quarter, real wages rose an annual 0.6 percent -- the slowest annual rate in nearly two years.

In total, agreements affecting some 9 million German employees are scheduled for renegotiation in 2012. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann,; writing by Brian Rohan)