FRANKFURT Jan 19 Germany's most powerful union,
IG Metall, said employers should respond swiftly to its 5.5
percent wage rise demand or face widespread warning strikes from
the end of the month.
The union, which is negotiating on behalf of 3.7 million
workers in the metals and engineering sector, said close-to-zero
inflation in Germany did not undermine, but rather supported,
its demand, which could help avoid a deflationary spiral.
IG Metall has an agreement not to strike before second-round
negotiations end on Jan. 28. Three isolated warning strikes have
already taken place in the state of Thuringia.
"I expect employers to put forward an offer in the second
round if they are interested in a quick agreement and no further
expansion of the conflict," IG Metall deputy chief Joerg Hofmann
told a news conference.
"You can count on the fact we'll have support for our
demands through corresponding solidarity measures of our workers
from Jan. 29 nationwide."
IG Metall held a first round of wage talks with employers
last week in Bavaria but they ended, as expected, with no
agreement.
Final wage agreements are usually far below the original
demands. In 2013, IG Metall agreed to a 20 month deal increasing
wages by 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent in two steps.
The Bundesbank, Germany's central bank, said last year that
above-inflation pay rises could help the economy by stimulating
consumer spending, a statement to which IG Metall alluded once
again.
But in its monthly report on Monday, the Bundesbank said the
Germany economy appeared to have overcome a weak period more
quickly than expected. It said it would cut its inflation
forecasts for 2015 due to the low price of oil.
Germany consumer price inflation slowed to 0.1 percent in
December, its lowest level in over five years, but a survey by
UniCredit released on Monday showed that Germans thought that
prices had dropped 1.2 percent.
Economists said this perception, caused by low fuel and food
prices, could help boost private consumption.
IG Metall said it based its wage demands not on actual
inflation rates but on the European Central Bank's target of
close to but below 2 percent.
