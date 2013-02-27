FRANKFURT Feb 27 Germany's IG Metall trade
union expects to seek a wage rise of up to 5.5 percent for
workers in the metal and electrical sectors, its chairman
Berthold Huber said.
"We will propose that the board agree a demand of up to 5.5
percent. This number applies to a 12 month period," Huber said
late on Tuesday in comments embargoed for release Wednesday.
He added that he envisaged a quick conclusion to wage
negotiations this year.
The board would discuss the proposal next Monday. On
Tuesday, IG Metall said it was seeking a pay hike of 5.5 percent
for industrial workers in the southwestern state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, usually a bellwether for the rest of the
country.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Annika Breidthardt,
editing by Noah Barkin)