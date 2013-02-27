FRANKFURT Feb 27 Germany's IG Metall trade union expects to seek a wage rise of up to 5.5 percent for workers in the metal and electrical sectors, its chairman Berthold Huber said.

"We will propose that the board agree a demand of up to 5.5 percent. This number applies to a 12 month period," Huber said late on Tuesday in comments embargoed for release Wednesday.

He added that he envisaged a quick conclusion to wage negotiations this year.

The board would discuss the proposal next Monday. On Tuesday, IG Metall said it was seeking a pay hike of 5.5 percent for industrial workers in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, usually a bellwether for the rest of the country.