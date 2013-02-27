(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT Feb 27 Germany's IG Metall trade
union expects to seek a wage rise of up to 5.5 percent for
workers in the metal and electrical sectors, below last year's
demands but likely to result in an above-inflation hike again
for its 3.7 million workers.
Germany's federal election in September is emboldening
unions to push for higher wage increases as they expect
politicians courting voters to back their demands.
Berlin also faces calls from struggling countries in the
euro zone to encourage higher wage increases to stimulate demand
in Europe's biggest economy and thus attract more imports.
"We will propose that the board agree a demand of up to 5.5
percent. This number applies to a 12 month period," IG Metall
chairman Berthold Huber said late on Tuesday in comments
embargoed for release on Wednesday.
The board will discuss the proposal next Monday. IG Metall
said on Tuesday it was seeking a pay hike of 5.5 percent for
industrial workers in the southwestern state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, usually a bellwether for the rest of the
country.
Huber said the demand would be for 12 months only, not
longer, because it was difficult to predict economic
developments in 2014. He also said he envisaged a quick
conclusion to the talks.
A 5.5 percent demand would be lower than the union's call
for 6.5 percent last year and is made up of the inflation rate,
an increase in productivity - which the union sees at 3.5
percent - and the rest to boost private consumption.
It is expected to lead to another above-inflation increase,
given the relative strength of Europe's largest economy and the
calls from elsewhere in the euro zone for Germany to do more to
boost domestic consumption.
Last year, the union secured its biggest pay rise in 20
years - a 4.3 percent wage hike over 13 months, increasing the
sector's wage costs by around 7 billion euros.
After a decade of wage restraint, with increases lagging
inflation, German paychecks outstripped a 2.0 percent inflation
rate in 2012 to rise by 2.6 percent.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Annika Breidthardt,
editing by Gareth Jones)