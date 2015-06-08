By Erik Kirschbaum
| BERLIN, June 8
BERLIN, June 8 The leader of Germany's powerful
IG Metall union unexpectedly announced his resignation on
Monday, after just 19 months in the job.
Detlef Wetzel nominated his deputy, Joerg Hofmann, as his
replacement. He also nominated board member Christiane Benner to
be Hofmann's chief deputy, which would make her the first woman
to rise near the top of a major German union.
"With the experienced Joerg Hofmann ... and Christiane
Benner, IG Metall will be in good hands to deal with future
issues," Wetzel said.
The nominations must be endorsed by the board in July and
then a union congress in late October.
The 62-year-old Wetzel took over at IG Metall - Germany's
largest union, with 2.27 million members - in late November
2013. A moderate like his predecessor, Berthold Huber, he helped
restore the engineering union's standing after four stormy years
under hardliner Juergen Peters.
An official at IG Metall said that Wetzel, only the 11th
post-war leader of the union, was stepping aside mainly to make
way for younger leaders after spending eight years on the board
- Hofman is 59 and Benner 47. The official said no shift in
strategy was planned.
Women are becoming an increasingly important part of IG
Metall and make up 22 percent of its membership, the union said.
IG Metall represents employees at major car makers such as
Daimler, BMW, Porsche and industrial giant Siemens, but its
membership had been dropping in recent decades. Huber and Wetzel
reversed that decline; the union has gained 30,000 members since
2010.
IG Metall leaders played a decisive role in pushing out
powerful Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech in
April, leaving Huber as acting chairman of Europe's biggest
carmaker. VW's works council chief, Bernd Osterloh, and Huber
combined with the premier of Lower force out Piech.
Wage deals won by IG Metall often set the tone for pay
increases across Germany. Earlier this year, the union secured a
3.4 percent wage increase for 15 months from April plus a
one-off payment of 150 euros - the biggest wage increase for
years.
(Reporting by Jan Schwarz and Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Erik
Kirschbaum; Editing by Larry King)