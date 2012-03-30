BERLIN, March 30 German services union Verdi said it expected a decision to be made on Friday in negotiations over a wage hike for around two million public sector workers in Europe's largest economy.

Years of restrained pay growth has boosted Germany's competitiveness and helped cut its unemployment rate to a two-decade low. But many economists expect bigger wage increases in 2012 than last year and say they may outpace inflation.

"I think it's going to be clarified today - it's make or break," Verdi chief Frank Bsirske said, adding that a number of issues would be fiercely debated in what is now the third round of negotiations.

Sources at the talks said that employers were considering an increase of 5.8 percent over 24 months, but local employers would not confirm this. "No concrete figure has been discussed by our committee yet," Harald Seiter, vice-president of the Federation of Municipal Employers' Associations, told Reuters.

Verdi, one of the largest trade unions in Germany, earlier this month rejected an offer of a 3.3 percent pay rise staggered over two years for around two million public sector workers.

The trade union went into negotiations asking for a 6.5 percent wage rise this year. Manufacturing union IG Metall also said it would seek an annual rise of up to 6.5 percent for its three million workers in Germany.

Wage rises in many other euro zone countries have been steeper than in Germany in recent years, fuelling the economic divergence that has underpinned the debt crisis in the single currency area.

A deal in Germany would prevent a series of recent warning strikes spreading into broader walkouts that could disrupt Europe's largest economy. Overall, wages for some 9 million workers are up for negotiation in Germany this year.

Airlines had to cancel hundreds of flights scheduled at Germany's largest airport Frankfurt on Tuesday because of warning strikes by ground handlers.

