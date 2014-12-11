BERLIN Dec 11 The German government has
approved a draft law to limit the power of small labour unions
whose strikes have paralysed train and air traffic in recent
months, by making a wage deal with the largest union in a
company applicable to all employees.
"We are reinforcing the majority principle," said Labour
Minister Andrea Nahles, after Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet
approved the bill on Thursday morning, sending it to parliament
for debate early next year.
Nahles said that the power of smaller unions to force
company-wide stoppages of pay and conditions threatened
Germany's generally harmonious labour relations.
Industry bodies have called for a change in the law to stop
unions like Cockpit, which represents about 5,400 pilots at
Lufthansa, from being able to halt the entire
operations of a company that employs more than 110,000 people.
The GDL train driver union's strikes at state-run railway
Deutsche Bahn in recent months have affected 5.5
billion people who travel by rail each day as well as industries
that rely on rail freight like automakers, chemical companies
and steel producers.
Economists estimate the rail strikes have cost the economy
up to 100 million euros a day by forcing assembly lines to
suspend activity because of supply shortages.
The striking pilots and train drivers have been pilloried in
the media for stranding travellers on holiday weekends and even
Merkel, who usually remains silent on industrial disputes, has
urged the train drivers to act responsibly.
However, her government was eager to avoid the bill - drawn
up by the labour ministry, which is run by Merkel's centre-left
Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners - from looking like an
attack on workers' rights.
"The unified tariff regulation does not affect the right to
industrial action," reads the draft law. The president of
Cockpit, Ilja Schulz, said it was unlawful and was bound to be
"shipwrecked" when challenged in the constitutional court.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing
by Noah Barkin)