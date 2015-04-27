* Unions push out VW chairman, get way on Deutsche retail
sale
* Big wage deals, rising membership herald labour "comeback"
* Co-determination brings harmony but prevents radical moves
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, April 27 After years of waning
influence, German unions are flexing their muscles again,
unleashing waves of strikes, securing generous pay deals and
shaping strategy at some of the country's most high profile
companies.
Members of engineering union IG Metall played a decisive
role in pushing out powerful Volkswagen chairman
Ferdinand Piech over the weekend.
The shock departure of Piech, a dominant figure at VW for
over two decades, leaves IG Metall's former national leader
Berthold Huber as acting chairman of Europe's biggest carmaker.
At Deutsche Bank, opposition from the Verdi union
to a wholesale disposal of the lender's retail operations helped
convince co-CEOs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen to ditch their
preferred shake-up plan and opt for a more modest restructuring.
The VW and Deutsche sagas reached their climax after a week
in which striking German train drivers -- pushing for more pay
and a shorter working week -- caused severe disruptions to both
freight and passenger traffic across the country.
Their walk-outs have coincided with pilot strikes at
Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa and a high profile two-year
wage battle between Verdi and online retailer Amazon.
The transport strikes prompted Chancellor Angela Merkel's
government to draft a new law in December to limit the power of
smaller unions.
"We've had periods in the past where wage conflicts
escalated, but by German standards what we're seeing now is
quite unusual," said Hagen Lesch of the IW economic institute in
Cologne.
RISING MEMBERSHIP
Lesch is one of the authors of an IW study published last
month that highlighted the rising influence of German unions
after a prolonged period of crisis.
The report points out that Merkel's "grand coalition" has
introduced a number of labour-friendly reforms, including a
nationwide minimum wage. It also notes that after an extended
period of declining membership, the number of Germans belonging
to unions has stabilised and begun to inch higher.
IG Metall, Germany's biggest union with roughly 2.3 million
members, has registered yearly membership increases for the past
half decade.
In February, IG Metall secured what economists estimated to
be its biggest pay increase in eight years: a 3.4 percent raise
plus a one-off payment of 150 euros per worker which amounts to
roughly 3.7 percent on an annualised basis for 2015.
Last year, negotiated wages plus special payments climbed by
3.2 percent on average in Germany, data from the Federal
Statistics Office shows.
After a decade of wage stagnation during the "sick man of
Europe" days in the early 2000s, labour unions have been
emboldened by a resurgent economy and calls from Berlin's
European partners for Germans to spend more to help rebalance
the euro zone.
Politicians in Berlin have given their tacit approval to
bigger deals and even Jens Weidmann, the hawkish president of
the Bundesbank, came out publicly in favour of inflation-busting
wage increases last year.
"MITBESTIMMUNG"
Recent events at Volkswagen have more to do with Germany's
practice of "Mitbestimmung", or co-determination, than with the
wages debate.
Under the system, labour representatives receive half of the
seats on the supervisory boards of big companies. When
management debates big strategic decisions, unions have a say.
This has led to a degree of consensus and harmony in German
labour relations that countries like France can only dream of.
But as the VW and Deutsche Bank cases suggest, it can also
prevent a company from taking radical decisions that may
ultimately be necessary to preserve competitiveness.
Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn has taken a conciliatory
approach with the carmaker's unions. He ditched consulting firm
McKinsey as an adviser on cost cuts last year when labour cried
foul, and has involved unions in the discussion over how to
implement 5 billion euros of planned cuts.
When Piech attacked Winterkorn for profitability shortfalls,
struggles in the U.S. market and VW's lack of progress in
developing a budget car, labour rallied around the CEO.
On Saturday, VW's powerful works council chief Bernd
Osterloh and former IG Metall chief Huber combined with the
premier of Lower Saxony, the company's home state and a top
shareholder, to boot Piech out.
"Winterkorn has emerged from this power struggle as the man
of the unions," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the
Center Automotive Research and a former head of market strategy
at German carmaker Porsche.
In strategy discussions at Deutsche Bank, where Verdi chief
Frank Bsirske sits on the supervisory board, the union swung
decisively behind plans to sell off Postbank rather than its
whole retail banking operation.
"The sale of the entire business would have been the more
courageous solution," one senior executive at the bank later
acknowledged, requesting anonymity.
(Additional reporting by Emma Thomasson, Victoria Bryan and
Kathrin Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)