BERLIN May 22 Germany's lower house of
parliament passed a law on Friday to limit the power of smaller
unions, whose strikes have paralysed train and air traffic in
recent months, by making a wage deal with the largest union in a
company applicable to all employees.
Industry bodies have called for such a change in the law to
stop smaller unions like GDL, which represents just 20,000 train
drivers at Deutsche Bahn, from being able to halt the
entire operations of a company that employs 200,000 people.
"One company, one wage agreement. This principle has a long
tradition in Germany and I think it is a good one," Social
Democrat Labour Minister Andrea Nahles told parliament.
The legislation comes a day after GDL agreed to suspend its
latest strike in a dispute with Deutsche Bahn over pay and
negotiating rights, after both sides agreed to non-binding
arbitration.
GDL has staged nine strikes in 10 months, affecting 5.5
million people who travel by rail each day as well as industries
that rely on rail freight. Economists estimate the strikes have
cost Germany's economy up to 100 million euros ($110 million)
per day.
In a long-running dispute with Lufthansa over
early retirement benefits and cost cuts, the pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit has also staged more than a dozen costly
strikes.
Opponents say the law violates the basic right to strike,
and that it threatens the survival of some smaller unions.
But Nahles rejected the criticisms, and said smaller unions
would be strengthened through cooperation.
The striking pilots and train drivers have been pilloried by
the media for stranding travellers at holiday weekends. Even
Chancellor Angela Merkel, usually silent in industrial disputes,
has urged the train drivers to act responsibly.
The law, which was opposed by the Greens and the Left party,
will be debated by the upper house of parliament on June 12 and
is expected to come into force in July.
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)