Ticket to ride Japanese luxury sleeper train a mere $10,000 one way
TOKYO A Japanese railway company has launched a new luxury sleeper train with sky views, bathtubs and dark wood interiors, joining the race for well-heeled tourists.
BERLIN A German court ruled in favour of mens' right to pee standing up on Thursday, after a landlord tried to retain part of a tenant's 3,000 euro deposit for allegedly damaging the marble floor of a toilet by sprinkling it with urine.
The debate about whether men should stand or sit is no laughing matter in Germany, where some toilets have red traffic-style signs forbidding the standing position. There is also a derogatory term for men who sit and pee - "Sitzpinkler" - which implies that it is not masculine behaviour.
Judge Stefan Hank in the city of Duesseldorf said men who insist on standing "must expect occasional rows with housemates, especially women" but cannot be held to account for collateral damage. "Despite growing domestication of men in this matter, urinating while standing up is still widespread," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
TOKYO A Japanese railway company has launched a new luxury sleeper train with sky views, bathtubs and dark wood interiors, joining the race for well-heeled tourists.
NANTERRE, France French prosecutors asked a court on Tuesday to impose a heavy fine on celebrity magazine Closer if it is found guilty of invading the privacy of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, by publishing topless photos of her in 2012.