BERLIN, March 16 U.S. challenges to international treaties pose large political and economic challenges and put German stability at risk, but will also harm the United States in the long-run, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Gabriel told a conference on international law that the U.S. detention center in Guantanamo, Cuba, and a travel ban on Muslims from certain countries challenged German values.

He said Germany would work with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to underscore the importance of a host of international treaties. But it would take "many visits to the United States" to get the message across, he added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)